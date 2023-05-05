The Best Bottleneck Calculators For Windows

Unless you're already pretty familiar with how computers work, you may not have heard of bottleneck calculators — but you've probably encountered one without even knowing it. While the name implies that they might be useful for measuring the diameter or volume of your beverage vessels, they're actually used to figure out if and why your computer isn't performing at top form. You can also use them to get a performance approximation of a computer you haven't yet bought or built.

At the core, bottleneck calculators look at the components making up your computer and the processes you're running, and tell you if any of your components are getting jammed up in a resource bottleneck. If you're currently experiencing a performance bottleneck with your primary computer, these computers can help you identify the problem and even give suggestions for solutions.

If you're planning to buy or build a new computer, a bottleneck calculator allows you to plug in parts you're thinking about buying and see how they might work together. It's important to note, however, that a bottleneck calculator will only give you a first-order approximation of performance. They may not take into account every real-world scenario, so your mileage may vary once you get everything bolted together. Still, they can provide a roadmap that should get you pretty close to the right computing solution.