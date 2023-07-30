5 Forgotten Computer Companies That Helped Shape The Tech World

NeXT, a company founded by Steve Jobs in 1985 after he departed from Apple, might be a forgotten player in the tech world, but its impact cannot be underestimated. Specializing in computer workstations, NeXT unveiled its groundbreaking NeXT Computer in 1988. While sales were limited, the company's contributions to technology and computer innovation were far-reaching.

One of NeXT's most significant influences was in object-oriented programming and graphical user interfaces, which laid the foundation for future advancements in the tech industry. The company developed OpenStep and WebObjects, which became influential in their own right. In 1997, Apple acquired NeXT for $400 million, marking a pivotal moment as Steve Jobs returned to his co-founded company. The impact of NeXT on computer technology was undeniable. The NeXT operating system eventually merged with Mac OS, forming Mac OS X and transforming Apple's computing ecosystem. The first web browser and several well-known video games, including Doom and Quake, can be traced back to NeXT.

Saying the NeXT Computer was expensive is an understatement — the machine set you back $6,500 during its release, which is almost $16,000 in 2023. It may not have been a commercial hit, but it left an impression in the tech world. The iconic black cube-shaped case earned the nickname "The Cube," making it a distinctive addition to the tech landscape. Though NeXT may not be a household name like some of its contemporaries, its legacy lives on through its technological contributions.