How Is A SSD Different From A HDD? Here's What You Need To Know

When it comes to storing data on your PC, you essentially have two options: a traditional Hard Disk Drive (HDD) or a Solid State Drive (SSD). Both store your operating system, apps, games, and files, but the technology behind them is completely different, and choosing one over the other can have a big impact on your computer's performance, reliability, and even lifespan.

SSDs have quickly replaced hard drives as the go-to storage in most computers, and that's because SSDs have evolved far more than HDDs ever did. They're smaller, quieter, faster, cooler, more power-efficient, and better suited to the way modern PCs store and access data.

Even so, hard drives are still hanging on, especially in budget builds or when you need loads of storage for cheap. It's common practice to pair a smaller SSD for the operating system and everyday tasks with a larger HDD for files that don't require frequent access. That kind of split setup works well for many users because each drive leans into its own strengths. And if you're deciding between them — or planning to use both — it helps to understand exactly how they work and what each one is better at.