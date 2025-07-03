What Is PCIe Lane Sharing? (And How It Impacts Performance)

PC components have a finite number of channels that connect with the CPU. These channels are physically built into the CPU, the motherboard, and the components themselves — and they're called PCIe lanes. Every GPU, SSD, or creator card you plug into your motherboard needs to send data to the CPU to function, and it does that through these PCIe lanes.

Every CPU has a fixed number of PCIe lanes, which dictate the bandwidth and are listed as x4, x8, x16, or x20 in spec sheets and user manuals. Plugging components into the PCIe slots uses up those lanes. The GPU, for instance, is usually installed into the primary x16 slot for the most bandwidth. If you have an M.2 SSD, that will use up four additional lanes, taking up a total of 20.

If your CPU only offers 20 lanes, any additional GPUs or SSDs will be routed through the motherboard's PCIe lanes, which are still connected to the CPU, but indirectly. This is lane sharing in action, and it can slow things down without most users being aware. If you have PCIe 5.0 hardware and want to get full Gen 5 speeds, you'll need full support across the board — that means a CPU, motherboard, and device with native Gen 5 support. But even then, your setup might not run at full speed if PCIe lanes become the bottleneck.