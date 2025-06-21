Can You Use A PCIe 5.0 SSD With A PCIe 4.0 Motherboard?

PCI Express is the high-speed link that connects your storage drives, graphics cards, and other components to the rest of your system in a PC. It's been around for years, and starting with PCIe 3.0, every new generation has doubled the available bandwidth. Right now, PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 are the most common standards on consumer motherboards, but 5.0 is starting to appear more in high-end SSDs and motherboards. When both sides of this connection support the same generation — like a Gen 5 SSD on a Gen 5 motherboard — that's when you get the most speeds, on paper.

That setup is less common, though, especially among everyday PC builders. Most users still run PCIe 4.0 motherboards, while eyeing the Gen 5 SSDs with hopes of future-proofing or getting extra performance. The good news is that PCIe has always been forward and backward compatible, so a PCIe 5.0 SSD can be used with a PCIe 4.0 motherboard. The Gen 5 SSD will simply slow down to match the Gen 4 slot's maximum, losing nearly half of its speed in the process. You'll get compatibility either way, but whether you'll actually see the benefits of Gen 5 is another matter.