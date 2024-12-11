CPU Bottlenecking: What It Is And How To Tell If It's Affecting Your PC's Performance

A computer is a lot like an ecosystem. When all its components are functioning in a harmonious balance, a PC can whiz along at top speed, crunching calculations, booting games, and performing other tasks. But when one part of that environment is out of place, the entire system becomes unstable, and problems start to arise. In some cases, that happens because one of the computer's parts are mismatched with the rest, creating a weak point that brings the system screeching to a sluggish pace. This is commonly referred to as a bottleneck, and one of the most common items that can cause it is an underpowered CPU.

The term bottleneck is derived from the physical object it references. The neck of a bottle is the part where it narrows close to the mouth. Just as less liquid can pass through the neck of a bottle than through its wider body, a bottleneck in a computer system is the part of the computer with the least capability compared to the rest of the system. To use another metaphor, it is the weakest link in the chain. Any component in a computer can be a bottleneck. If, for example, you have the fastest possible GPU but an outdated CPU, then the CPU will most likely be your bottleneck because it will act like a slow worker in an assembly line, forcing everyone around them to wait. However, it is not considered a problem unless it prevents you from getting work done. And, of course, a slow computer has plenty of other explanations aside from bottlenecking. So, here's how to tell if your PC has a CPU bottleneck and what to do about it.

