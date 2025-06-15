What Does PCIe 5.0 Mean & Is It Worth Splurging On When Buying An SSD?

Consider a city that suddenly doubled the number of lanes on its busiest highway. Traffic now flows faster, more efficiently, and with less congestion. That's exactly what PCIe 5.0 brings to PCs — only instead of cars, it carries data between the SSD, CPU, and GPU. The term PCIe 5.0 refers to the latest standard for Peripheral Component Interconnect Express. This is a high-bandwidth bus that connects vital components like graphics cards and storage drives to your PC's motherboard.

The connection is done over physical links called lanes that consist of pairs of wires. Now, there are many differences between PCIe generations, but the most important has always been speed — and it's no small leap. So far, each new version has doubled the bandwidth of its predecessor. For instance, while PCIe 4.0 transferred data at 16 gigatransfers per second (GT/s), PCIe 5.0 increased this to a blistering 32 GT/s. This leap provides a maximum theoretical bandwidth of around 128GB/s across a full x16 connection. Then there's the PCIe 6.0 specification that takes it to 64 GT/s, though market availability of supported devices is still ongoing.

Modern M.2 SSDs use this enhanced bandwidth through their typical four-lane (x4) connection, resulting in a dramatic increase in storage performance. PCIe 5.0 drives can target peak transfer speeds of up to 14,000MB/s, which is a massive jump from the 8,000MB/s ceiling of their PCIe 4.0 counterparts.

