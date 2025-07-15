What Is NAND Flash & Why Is It So Expensive?

Most smartphones and computers today boast extremely fast read and write speeds, thanks to a paradigm shift towards flash memory, especially in consumer PCs. NAND flash memory finds use in a variety of devices such as SD cards, SSDs, USB sticks, smartphone storage, and more. NAND flash is a type of non-volatile memory, meaning it can retain its data when the device is powered off. That's why you can view your saved photos years after taking them. This memory is fundamentally different from the volatile kind, like the RAM on your devices, which is cleared after each use cycle.

If NAND sounds like a funny name, it is because NAND stands for "Not And," a Boolean operation that signifies how the storage works. High-end and often expensive NAND flash modules are used in industrial applications needing blazing fast speeds and unparalleled reliability. The same tech also powers dirt-cheap USB drives that operate at much lower speeds. NAND flash prices have been a roller coaster ride since the COVID-19 pandemic. The prices have soared in recent times and are expected to rise further in the second half of 2025 due to a variety of factors. Let's take a closer look at how NAND flash memory works and understand why these versatile workhorses are becoming pretty expensive pretty fast.