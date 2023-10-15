Binary Code Explained: What It Is And Why Computers Depend On It

The first thing to know about binary is that it's a counting system. Just like we use the symbols 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 to express all the numbers in existence, the binary counting system uses zeros and ones to express these same numbers. Our usual system is called decimal, or base 10, and counts in chunks of 10. The binary system, also known as base two, counts in chunks of two. As an example, let's count this collection of asterisks:

✱ ✱ ✱ ✱ ✱

Using the base 10 counting system, we'd express this number as five (5). Using the base two counting system, we'd express it as 101. While they look very different, both versions refer to the same amount of asterisks.

So, if they're doing the exact same job, then what is the point of having two different systems? Well, counting systems are extremely contextual — the way they work is based on what's convenient and natural for the entity that's doing the counting. Humans chose base 10 because we have 10 fingers and use those fingers to help us count. We have unique symbols for 0 to 9, and when we pass 9, we add a 1 to the front and cycle back through.

If we had six fingers, we'd have unique symbols for 0 to 5, and then add a 1 to the front and cycle back through. In other words, in base six, "10" would equate to our number six.