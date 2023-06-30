5 Free Game Development Programs To Help Get Your Creation Started

One of the more noticeable free video game development programs is Unity — you have probably seen its logo at the start of many popular games like "BattleBit," "Beat Saber," "Pokemon Go," "Cuphead," "Pillars of Eternity," and "Rust." Utilizing a graphical interface and drag-and-drop elements, users of Unity can also download templates that can automate several processes, or provide a foundation to make your very own video game.

Unity provides plenty of documentation and tutorials to get the most out of the versatile application. For students and personal use, Unity is entirely free and will remain so, if you're using it to make your own game, as long as you stay below a $100,000 threshold for funding. If you are lucky enough to really get a groundswell of monetary support, Unity will cost around $2,040, though you'll receive access to the Havok physics engine as well as the ability to publish directly to game consoles.

Besides a fantastic collection of learning resources and support, Unity also has an asset store that has plenty of 3D and 2D graphics, sound effects, special effects, tools, and artificial intelligence to truly flesh out any project, which Unity has shown off in recent demos. Needless to say, there is a very good reason why Unity often pops up in lists of free video game development applications. While making a game, Unity can help you from start to finish.