Unity's Enemies Video Is A Jaw-Dropping Preview Of Gaming Tech

"Technology is incredible!" said an inconsequential NPC in "Pokemon Blue," released in 1996 on the Game Boy handheld console. Twenty-five years later, this now rings truer than ever, but technology still continues to amaze and surprise us with its boundless possibilities. Today, Unity has released a trailer that does just that — it takes your breath away with how advanced video game tech has become. And before you watch it: no, it's not real — but that's what makes it all the more amazing.

The trailer, titled "Enemies — real-time cinematic teaser," shows off the capabilities of Unity's game development engine. Every frame in the two-minute trailer was animated from scratch, but watching the trailer makes that hard to believe. Blockbuster movies often have less realistic-looking environments, and plenty of video games have much less realistic-looking people. There's no risk of uncanny valley in "Enemies" — on the contrary, the woman in the trailer looks very lifelike.

"Enemies" is the result of the work of Unity's Demo Team and was made as a means of showcasing the company's real-time 3D (RT3D) technology. That's another thing that stands out about the trailer — animating in real-time means that the tech can be used for so much more than video games. In fact, Unity is most likely aiming to rival Epic Games' Unreal Engine, which is a tool often used in various other forms of entertainment — "The Mandalorian" comes to mind as one example of that.