Why Is Samsung's A Series Cheaper Than Its S Series

For people who love the Android operating system, Samsung is one of the leading mobile phone manufacturers because of the many unique features that it offers, such as its Secure Folder, Air Actions, and Private Share. There's also the added benefit of being part of the Samsung smart home ecosystem. But if you're in the market for a Samsung phone, chances are you may have encountered the different series models: A, S, and Z. While it's easy to differentiate the Z series, which denotes its foldable offerings like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, you might be wondering what sets the S and A series apart. In general, Samsung notes that its S series gets its latest technology first, while its A series is geared towards ordinary smartphone users, who are looking for value for money.

On its website, Samsung lists six models under its A series category, with prices ranging from $199.99 to $549.99. On the other hand, under its flagship S series the cheapest offering is the $649.99 Galaxy S25 FE (128GB). As for its most expensive model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 1TB retails at $1,599.99. Although the company lists several certified refurbished options, like the Galaxy S23, which starts at $439 (or cheaper than the Galaxy A57 5G).