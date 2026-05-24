US Solar Farms Are Doing A Lot More Than Just Generating Energy

When solar farms make headlines, it tends to be for two main reasons: their size and energy production. While the United States is home to a seriously large solar farm that generates lots of electricity, there's more to the nation's solar farms than meets the eye. Numerous solar farms in the U.S. do more than harvest sunlight and use that to generate electricity. In California, for example, solar panels shade the above-ground irrigation systems that transport meltwater from the Sierra Nevada mountains to the farms in the San Joaquin Valley as part of a program called Project Nexus.

This strategy has been implemented elsewhere, like in Arizona, and it's a game-changer that does more than conserve water. By placing solar panels in these high-sunlight areas, states don't have to make room for them elsewhere. That means more room for agricultural land development, which could otherwise be disregarded in favor of solar farms. Speaking of farming, some areas have also implemented agrivoltaics, which involves planting crops beneath raised solar panels. This helps crops stay moist and relatively cool in high-temperature environments with direct sunlight.

Agrivoltaics has proven a major upside to the establishment of solar farms. As it turns out, there are more positives to this emerging practice than giving plants a more hospitable environment.