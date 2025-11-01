This 2,000-Acre Solar Plant Claims It Will Bring In 'Over $100 Million'

Arizona officials just gave the green light to a beast of a solar project. It's a 2,000-acre plant set to be built in Maricopa County, just south of Phoenix. The company behind this massive venture is Avantus Clean Energy, a California-based firm that, according to its website, already manages one of the country's largest utility-scale solar portfolios. They're calling it the Pinyon Solar Project, and it's not just a field of panels. The plans also include a significant battery storage facility, which will take up about 24 acres all on its own. This battery inclusion is a huge deal. It means the plant can store extra energy collected on sunny days and pump it out at night or when it's cloudy.

When it's all built, the facility is expected to generate enough juice to power 70,000 Arizona homes. The development will be split between 1,788 acres of Bureau of Land Management property and 241 acres of private land. This is huge, considering some of the largest solar farms in the U.S. cover over 4,000 acres. Avantus told Phoenix Business Journal in a statement that it specifically picked this spot to minimize impacts on the local community and environment. A big plus is its closeness to the Pinal West Substation, which lets it hook into the grid without a ton of new infrastructure. Plus, the photovoltaic tech being used doesn't gulp down water, so county documents say it won't threaten the groundwater supply. They plan to break ground in the fall of 2026 and hope to have the whole thing online by early 2028 after 18 months of construction.