Meta Is Expanding Its AI Data Centers, Leaving Locals Nervous Of Water Supply Interference

Across the U.S., vast, windowless buildings are rising in fields and deserts, powering the artificial intelligence boom one megawatt at a time. These enormous data centers, warehouses crammed with servers that tick along day and night, are the foundation of the large language models we know and use so regularly. The massive surge in AI use has resulted in an AI arms race of sorts, with the big players like Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon all vying for land, cheap power, and access to water.

Meta has recently committed to investing $65 billion to expand its global network of AI data centers. Each facility can cover hundreds of thousands of square feet, drawing enormous amounts of electricity and, critically, water to cool everything. While companies like Amazon use reclaimed water to cool their data centers, the issue requires far greater intervention. What was once a niche industry for cloud computing has now become a major consumer of land and resources.

As these data centers continue to multiply, consuming almost everything in their way, they're creating a new set of concerns and issues for local communities. Due to the extremely high water consumption, water tables are dropping, and people have reported losing water to their homes entirely. Given the expansion is not planning on slowing down anytime soon, who knows what potential consequences are to come if changes aren't implemented?