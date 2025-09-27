What Is Greenwashing In The Tech Industry And How Does It Affect You?

Sometimes, a company will tout its environmentally positive efforts, and those efforts will be real. Taken against the background of the company's entire operations, though, the effect might look at best minimal, or as something done with greenwashing in mind. In 2025, Microsoft signed contracts removing up to 14 million tons of carbon dioxide from the environment over a period of up to 15 years. However, in 2024 alone, the company produced 15 million tons of carbon dioxide.

While Microsoft is mostly a software solutions provider, its emissions come primarily from a very physical act — building data centers. Microsoft reported that 96% of its emissions in 2023 came from indirect sources. Within that, the largest share came from the all-in building and provisioning of new sites, including the hardware that went into them.

Energy use rose 168% in 2024, and Microsoft points out that this is a much greater rise than that of emissions. However, critics point out that the company is becoming even more resource-intensive, with both energy and water use rising to the point of overstressing local supplies and networks.