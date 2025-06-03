Why Do Volkswagen Cars Depreciate So Fast?

At a glance, it doesn't really make sense. Volkswagen has a storied heritage, German engineering, and sleek-looking models loaded with tech. Yet on the resale charts, they tumble faster than you'd expect. For instance, a 2020 Volkswagen Golf typically depreciates approximately 42% over three years, with a current resale value of around $12,822. Similarly, 2020 Tiguan typically sees a depreciation of about 44% over five years, resulting in a resale value of approximately $16,068. Casting a wider net, MotorTrend's latest data says that the average Volkswagen retains just 46.9% of its value after five years. That's a statistic that puts it on the back foot compared to much of the competition.

Part of this comes down to a far from excellent reputation for quality, besides the practical metrics. On forums like Reddit's r/whatcarshouldIbuy, VW owners often cite recurring maintenance issues and the high cost of parts as deal-breakers. One user, abrandis, even described their Passat as a "maintenance diva." Of course, this isn't the case everywhere, and pricing and availability for parts can vary greatly from place to place.

Still, a consistent theme in user discussions is skepticism around Volkswagen's long-term reliability — something that's stuck to the brand despite some newer models being relatively solid. Looming in the background of all this is Dieselgate, the emissions scandal that stained Volkswagen's reputation. That scandal continues to influence how the brand is perceived, particularly on the used market.

