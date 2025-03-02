10 Of The Worst Car Brands For Depreciation

The long-term value of a car doesn't always equate to its price. Maintenance fees and problems from age can pile up, and even paint color affects resale value way more than you might think. Some vehicles wind up only being worth half of their original cost, within not that long of a time. Sometimes, you can predict how well your ride will keep its value based on its history from previous years. Many cars are especially valuable, no matter when they were released — some are so valuable they can improve the reputation of their overall brands.

However, some brands are know for having poor long-term value overall. This includes many luxury brands that sell for absurdly high prices initially, as well as ones likely owned by the average consumer. This article will take a look at some of the worst car brands for depreciation (ranked in no particular order), based on their lowest-valued models after five years of use. While many brands might have stand-out vehicles, many of their popular choices might not even be worth reselling after just a couple of years.