10 Chevrolet Models With Outstanding Resale Value
Depending on how affected they are by cash shortages or modern inflation, car owners can find themselves needing money fast. This can be especially true if they've purchased a new vehicle not too long ago, leaving them with few options to get the money they need outside of selling it. Even if they decide to go down that route, though, they'll have to consider how valuable their used ride really is if they want to make a sale in the first place. Luckily, those who purchased a Chevrolet can be fairly confident in its resale value being decently high.
With the help of rankings from iSeeCars.com, a platform dedicated to car resales, anyone can see how well Chevrolet cars measure up to other competitors with outstanding resale value, including Toyota. This applies to numerous aspects, such as safety, reliability, and how well each car retains its value after a period of five years. Of course, there are more factors to consider when selling a used car, such as mileage and even color. But for the average person, this list should provide a fairly good example of what a used Chevy might be sold for.
10. Chevrolet Sonic (Hatchback) – 64.4%
The Chevrolet Sonic was a car made with the younger generation in mind, keeping its prices comparatively low. In 2020, its hatchback model had a starting MSRP of around $20,000, with a special orange color available at an additional cost. It has an estimated value of around 64.4% after five years, keeping the overall average for Chevy models fairly high even this far down on the list. As it's a fairly cheap car, it doesn't manage to reach the same monetary peaks as other used vehicles, but careful sellers can still walk out of a deal with over $11,000 in their pocket.
Notably, both the hatchback and sedan models of the Sonic were discontinued back in 2020. Countries outside of the United States saw GM end production of the Chevy Sonic back in 2018, primarily for the manufacturers to focus on more popular vehicle choices. It's likely new buyers will only ever find used versions of this car, so its overall value might change as time continues. Buyers should be aware of this in case the price fluctuates toward the higher end — just as sellers should be wary of their used car's value falling further than they'd like.
9. Chevrolet Sonic (Sedan) – 64.8%
The sedan variant of the Chevrolet Sonic manages to just beat its hatchback counterpart in resale value, earning a score 0.4% higher. The reasoning behind this can be inferred by looking at its price, as the 2020 model is around $3,000 cheaper while still boasting all of the same features. Some of them only come standard on the hatchback, but the sedan still has access to the same specialized trims and body kits. Outside of anyone looking for a hatchback, in particular, the greater customizability of the Sonic expands the options available for those searching the used-car market.
As mentioned before, the Sonic was discontinued back in 2020. The oldest Sonic models have also faced recalls due to missing brake pads, though the more recent models have managed to avoid similar issues. Since it's so cheap, as well, it's a low-risk option for buyers and sellers compared to other used cars on the market. Even if it might not retain its original pricing, those selling a Sonic will likely have avoided losing nearly as much money as they would when selling a more expensive car at a similar resale value.
8. Chevrolet Corvette (Convertible) – 64.9%
The Corvette is among the most iconic cars in Chevy's lineup — on top of being one of the most expensive. The 2024 models of these cars are priced at around $70,000 at their lowest, with the convertible costing an extra $6,000. The Corvette is still an outstanding sports car with 495 horsepower and high-tech displays, but the convertible itself lacks the same value as the alternatives. This could possibly be due to the extra maintenance that comes with such an option, even if the most reliable convertibles tend to come from more recent years.
Due to the massive price difference between the Corvette and the Sonic, its estimated five-year value actually falls much lower in terms of actual price as opposed to percentage. Sellers will lose out on close to $20,000 on the former if they follow this estimation, as opposed to the $7,000 to $9,000 loss from the latter. It still technically retains more of its own value, and 64.9% is still a decent percentage in that regard. But if you own a convertible Corvette, you won't get nearly as much out of reselling it as you would from reselling its coupe counterpart.
7. Chevrolet Colorado – 67.3%
The Colorado is Chevy's midsized truck offering, with its 2024 version available at a starting MSRP of $29,500. What makes it especially notable is the number of options buyers can customize it with, letting them choose between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. This can make the price jump dramatically to heights of $48,000 or more, greatly changing the overall price of a used model. The estimated resale value is an average based on all versions of the Colorado, though, making 67.3% the safest percentage for owners to consider selling their ride at.
Of course, there are numerous factors to consider before putting a Colorado up for resale. The truck comes with many extra features, such as an underbody camera and a high-tech "Information Center" to measure mileage and speed. While this allows for a great deal of value, it also means you'll have to make sure those features are still working well if you want to sell your own Chevy truck. If you happened to put it through heavy use, especially to test its strength against off-road paths and intense weather, you might need to accept prices lower than that 67.3% value.
6. Chevrolet Corvette (Hybrid Coupe) – 68.5%
At a starting MSRP of over $100,000, Chevrolet's hybrid Corvette — the E-Ray — is the most expensive Corvette and the most expensive car on this list. Much of this price goes toward its widespread number of high-tech features, taking advantage of both its engine and battery to provide 650-plus horsepower and a zero-to-60 time of 2.5 seconds. Unfortunately, its estimated resale value means owners of the 2024 model would lose out on around $27,000 when selling this car, and buyers would still be paying more for it than any other Chevy mentioned here.
The E-Ray is still a relatively new product, so the estimated resale value might shift when it reaches the same five-year mark as other Chevrolet vehicles. Considering how high its resale value already is, though — particularly among other luxury hybrids — it's hard to say whether it'll truly be worth selling. Those wishing to sell a convertible E-Ray rather than a coupe will likely have even worse results, as its estimated value of 60.8% doesn't even make it onto this list. Considering how its starting MSRP is $7,000 higher than the coupe, convertible-lovers simply aren't as lucky when it comes to the resale market.
5. Chevrolet Spark – 69.4%
The Chevrolet Spark is among the company's cheapest offerings to date, set at a starting MSRP of just below $15,000. Its estimated value also scrapes just below the 70% mark, making it an especially inexpensive option even when compared to the Sonic. Sellers will still be able to reach $10,000 as a decent resale price, and buyers will be hard-pressed to find cheaper offerings in similar conditions. A lot of its best features don't come as standard additions, but if you're on a tight budget, the Spark is one of the best options in the whole resale market.
Similarly to the Sonic, Chevrolet discontinued the Spark back in 2022 primarily due to low sales. How this might affect the car's value is currently up to interpretation, but as the Spark was never particularly expensive to begin with, it might not matter much in the long run. When speaking purely about costs rather than percentages, the Spark could easily outclass every other vehicle on this list. But for those willing to be a bit more generous with their spending — or less so with their sales — there are other Chevrolets with even greater value.
4. Chevrolet Corvette (Coupe) – 72.6%
The estimated Chevrolet Corvette resale value manages to be fairly decent overall, with even the lowest-ranking model still reaching above 60%. But the highest-value variant, the coupe, is able to hit as high as 72.6%. It's still a pricey vehicle, with the MSRP of its 2024 model hitting just under $70,000, but that also makes it the cheapest Corvette of the bunch. While that doesn't alleviate monetary concerns too much compared to cheaper options, the coupe does manage to outclass its convertible and E-Ray counterparts in that regard, keeping expenses for a used car from being especially absurd.
Outside of the obvious addition of a retracting roof, the coupe Corvette has all of the same features as the convertible. This includes the various packages available for it, which can include bonuses like antilock brakes and a rear spoiler. Keeping this in mind when trying to figure out a good resale price for the Corvette is important, as it could increase the base cost by an extra couple thousand dollars. Of course, this is true for most Chevy cars, but there are some that manage to keep costs low even with a wider array of options.
3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD – 73.2%
Chevy's Silverado lineup focuses even more on off-roading and trailering than the Colorado. As the name implies, its HD selections are centered on heavy-duty operations, with the 2024 2500HD able to trailer a maximum of 22,500 pounds. It happens to have multiple options for many different features, as well, including a choice between two-wheel and four-wheel drive. Its performance is nothing to scoff at, and its price — set at a minimum MSRP of just around $43,400 — makes its retained value that much more attractive.
The 2500HD's estimated resale value sits at 73.2%, which is an especially attractive number for sellers who only went with the baseline package. They'd be able to come out of a deal with only $12,000 lost through time — not a bad number compared to other vehicles on this list. Choosing more expensive options will obviously affect the overall money lost, especially since you can double its base price by choosing a long bed with four-wheel drive. While this would result in an extra $10,000 or so lost, when compared to the extra $40,000 squeezed out by those options, it really is one of the better resale deals out there.
2. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD – 74.3%
Interestingly enough, the 3500HD manages to squeeze out an extra percentage of value compared to the 2500HD, sitting comfortably at an estimated 74.3%. When looking at the numbers, it's not hard to see why. The 3500HD offers over 10,000 more pounds of max available trailering while consistently staying just a couple thousand dollars above similar builds of its counterpart. Choosing the same cab and trims will only lead to price differences of around $3,000 at most, even when choosing the most expensive options.
At their lowest and highest prices, the actual price difference between resold 2500HD and 3500HD models isn't all that vast. No matter which option you decide to buy or sell, the Silverado is still one of the biggest pickup trucks in 2024, and its resale value could very easily fluctuate depending on how often it's used for its intended purpose. Just as with the Colorado, buyers and sellers should take note of just how much stress these trucks were put through, as well as whether they can still live up to their heavy-duty classification.
1. Chevrolet Camaro (Coupe) – 75%
There are a lot of unique quirks about Chevy's most valuable car. At a base price of around $32,000 for the 2024 model and an estimated resale value of 75%, resellers could keep from losing much more than $8,000 after five years. Notably, this immense value also only applies to the coupe, with the convertible just barely missing out on making it onto this list. One more thing that buyers and sellers might need to keep in mind is its status, as some modern-day fans have wondered if the Chevy Camaro is gone for good.
The Camaro's discontinuation was announced back in 2023, and while Chevy has mentioned its reluctance to abandon it entirely, its future is still uncertain. As with most other discontinued items on this list, the latest models have yet to hit the five-year mark for more accurate resale estimates. But as of right now, the Camaro is the most valuable Chevrolet out there in the used-car market, and its brand-new versions might only become harder to find throughout the next few years.