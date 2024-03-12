Chevrolet Corvette Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?

The Chevrolet Corvette has been an iconic American sports car since it first hit the market in 1953. Every generation of Chevy Corvette has been a powerful bang-for-the-buck proposition for the American market, competing for top resale value with elite German and Italian machinery. Despite known issues with parts degradation and build quality, the Corvette has a solid reputation for holding its value well against other sports cars.

Last year, Kelley Blue Book listed the 2023 Corvette as having the fifth-best projected resale value across every vehicle that year, expecting it to sell at 65.3% of its sticker price. The Corvette was the highest-ranked car on the list — only Toyota's Tacoma and Tundra pickups, the new Ford Bronco, and Tesla's Model X SUV did better.

The folks at iSeeCars.com did a similar study on cars that had actually sold, covering a full five years of depreciation. The Corvette still placed 23rd, third among American sports cars. That study found a 5-year-old Corvette would only lose 27.5% of its value. The 'Vette's strong brand recognition and high performance — a 5-year-old stock C7 Corvette can put down 460hp and run 0-60 in 3.8 seconds — have earned it a spot among the most profitable used cars.