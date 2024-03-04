Porsche 911 Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?

The Porsche 911 first hit the market in 1963 and has been the epitome of high-performance automobiles ever since. While the car has evolved over the span of six decades, its design remains just as recognizable since its inception. It's a versatile car that fits most lifestyles thanks to a wide variety and eight generations of 911 types. Go off-roading with the all-wheel drive 911 Dakar or be the fastest on the street with the 911 Turbo S.

Ferry Porsche is known for saying, "The 911 is the only car that you can drive from an African safari to Le Mans, then to the theatre and onto the streets of New York." While owning something as stylish and sleek as a Porsche 911 turns heads, it's not easy to afford one, and when one spends as much on a car as they do with a Porsche 911, they prefer the car to hold onto some of its value.

Everybody has heard about a car's value depreciating the moment they drive it off the lot, but how much does a Porsche 911 depreciate? Are there better luxury cars out there to invest money into?