Porsche 911 Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?
The Porsche 911 first hit the market in 1963 and has been the epitome of high-performance automobiles ever since. While the car has evolved over the span of six decades, its design remains just as recognizable since its inception. It's a versatile car that fits most lifestyles thanks to a wide variety and eight generations of 911 types. Go off-roading with the all-wheel drive 911 Dakar or be the fastest on the street with the 911 Turbo S.
Ferry Porsche is known for saying, "The 911 is the only car that you can drive from an African safari to Le Mans, then to the theatre and onto the streets of New York." While owning something as stylish and sleek as a Porsche 911 turns heads, it's not easy to afford one, and when one spends as much on a car as they do with a Porsche 911, they prefer the car to hold onto some of its value.
Everybody has heard about a car's value depreciating the moment they drive it off the lot, but how much does a Porsche 911 depreciate? Are there better luxury cars out there to invest money into?
The Porsche 911 doesn't depreciate like others
According to a study by the online auto marketplace iSeeCars.com, the Porsche 911 (coupe) is worth every penny, followed by the Porsche 718 Cayman, which is one of the cheapest Porsches for those on a budget. Owners can expect their 911 to lose only 9.3% of its original value after a five-year depreciation. The MSRP of a 911 base model is $114,400, which only increases based on options. After five years, a base model could fetch the owner roughly $103,760.
The coupe version isn't the only 911 to rank in the top 25 of the study, either. Further down the ranking, coming in at 15th, is the 911 convertible model which only depreciates 26% of its original value after five years. Two 911 models appearing on the top 25 vehicles for the lowest 5-year depreciation is a testament to the quality of this high-performance vehicle.
The Porche 911 doesn't only retain its value, it can earn some profit for an owner. In July 2023, a Porsche 911 Turbo S convertible sold at auction for $288,000, with an original price tag of $281,000. Few luxury cars will retain their value like a Porsche 911, much less earn their owner a profit.