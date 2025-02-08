These Are The GMC Yukon Years You Might Want To Avoid (According To Owners)

The GMC Yukon has been apart of the company's lineup for over 30 years now. Although its badge-engineered sister vehicle, the Chevrolet Tahoe, has outsold it for many years now, the Yukon has been around for three years longer, going all the way back to 1991. Even with that internal competition and being such a stalwart, the full-size SUV has been having something of a resurgence, as the last four years have been the best-selling for the Yukon over the last 20 years. This corresponds with the introduction of the SUV's fifth generation. While the newest version may be the hot product, the previous four generations still sold quite well, and they have a good number of model years that are quality vehicles that would make for great options on the used market.

Advertisement

Any vehicle that has been able to stick around for over three decades is bound to have plenty of models to recommend. However, that time also means there are going to be quite a few down years as well. Peppered throughout all five generations of the GMC Yukon are model years that have given owners far more problems than other years, leading to exorbitant repair costs that no car owner ever wants to get. Here, we are going to look at six different model years that should be avoided on the used market. These selections are based on a number of factors, such as the number of problems reported by drivers, reliability and owner satisfaction ratings, and the number of recalls issued.