10 Chevrolet Models With Terrible Resale Value
Chevrolet vehicles are a very popular pick among many prospective car owners, both in brand-new and used conditions. While there are some used Chevrolet models you should steer clear of at all costs, plenty of others can make for a great investment later down the line. Keeping track of a car's value so it can be sold for a good price later is a tactic used by plenty of existing owners, and it can help you make the most out of your own vehicle regardless of how new it is. But Chevrolet in particular has been met with some questionable estimates when it comes to resale value.
Of course, the value of a car will change depending on its model year or current condition. Modern models also don't have a proven track record of keeping their value beyond projected estimates, so they could turn out to be far more worthwhile in the long run. Many Chevrolet vehicles are still able to fetch a good price today, and depending on who you ask, certain models are far more valuable than what others might argue. Even so, you should keep an eye on these 10 Chevrolet vehicles, as they've been noted to have terrible resale value in specific cases.
Impala
The Chevrolet Impala is the only vehicle on this list to have not been in production since 2020. While some might be intrigued by the rise and fall of a generational automotive icon like this one, you probably won't be too enthusiastic about its value over time. Its five-year value is estimated to be around 48.7%, and that value could fall as low as 36.57% after an additional five. The 2020 Impala has already reached that first cutoff, so even if you have the latest model, you might have some trouble selling it for even half of its original MSRP.
You might find the Chevrolet Malibu to be in a similar situation after 10 years, sharing its resale value at that point with the Impala. However, the Malibu manages to retain its value for a longer amount of time, not dropping below 50% until after five or six years have passed. It's also still in production today, so you aren't stuck with a five-year-old model off the bat. You should note that it has a lower MSRP, though, so the actual pricing between the Malibu and Impala might not be very different depending on when you decide to buy or sell them.
Equinox
As it lacks the same storied history as most other Chevrolet vehicles, there aren't as many examples to pull from when making estimates on the Equinox's resale value. It might not matter too much in the long run, though, because this SUV is pretty lackluster in this regard no matter what. At around 54.8% after five years and under 34% after 10, its value doesn't manage to be considered anything beyond passable. Yet it might not even be able to boast that label, particularly when looking at just how far its secondhand prices actually go.
Today, it's possible to find the Equinox at prices that barely scrape above $10,000. These prices end up affecting models that are barely more than a few years old, falling very short when compared to their estimates. Even looking at a 2017 model — which was one of the best years for the Chevy Equinox — could lead to prices as low as $8,700, which is only around 27% of its MSRP. While it could simply be the sign of a competitive used market, you're still better off buying the Equinox for reasons other than how well it might sell after a few years.
Tahoe
If you're already familiar with full-size SUVs to avoid when looking for a used car, seeing the Chevrolet Tahoe on this list should come as no surprise. A large number of recalls and reliability issues throughout its lifetime means that its resale value drops after just a few years, plummeting down to just 30.57% once a decade has passed. It's not as terrible as it could be after five years, but it still hardly manages to reach above 50% . Considering the staggering $49,000 price of a 2020 Tahoe, this means you'll lose even more money down the line if you try to bank completely on that long-term value.
The Tahoe itself isn't even all that bad of a vehicle on its own. It's received many positive reviews from owners and major publications alike, with plenty of praise being shared over its on-road handling and efficient mileage numbers. While reliability has been a consistent issue across various model years, if you manage to avoid those same problems, you'd probably be pretty satisfied with a Tahoe of your own. Just don't expect to sell it off very easily after three years of use.
Bolt EV
Of all cars on this list, the Chevrolet Bolt EV might be the one to avoid no matter what. Even after just one single year, its resale value falls to 65.53%, quickly leading to it having one of the worst percentages in Chevrolet's lineup at around 43% value once it hits the five-year mark. Its deprecation manages to slow down after that, but it still gets as low as 30.46% once 10 years have passed. If you somehow get your hands on a brand-new Bolt EV for yourself, you'll just have to put up with very big hit to your wallet no matter when you decide to sell it.
There's a bit of a catch to all this, however. The earliest model year of the Bolt EV is 2017, and it ended up taking a short break in 2023 before a next-gen Bolt was announced to fill the EV price gap in Chevrolet's range. In other words, you can only get this vehicle for its currently low resale prices right now, which could ironically make its value far more worthwhile later down the line. If you bought the latest 2023 model of the Bolt EV today, it would take nearly a decade of its own before you'd be forced to sell it for under half of what you paid.
Trailblazer
The Chevrolet Trailblazer is in a similar position to the Bolt EV, though it manages to keep its value for much longer. After five years, it manages to retain anywhere from 55% to 60% of its value, making it a decent choice for those who don't plan on owning it for a long time. If you decide to keep it around for longer, you'll only get around 30.37% resale value after 10 years, so it might be better to sell it sooner rather than later. But it's not a particularly risky vehicle to sell in the first place, with the 2025 model only having a base MSRP of $23,100.
The biggest problem with the Trailblazer is its limited availability. There are two generations of the SUV, with the 2021 being the earliest model year of the past decade. Beyond that, you'll find a massive gap between then and 2009, so the most relevant Trailblazers being resold are still fairly new. This could also affect its overall value later on, and it's possible that a 10-year old 2025 model could be very close to its original price — or even lower than what's predicted by the estimates.
Blazer
Despite a similar name, the Chevrolet Blazer has some important differences compared to the Trailblazer, especially when it comes to resale value. It shares the 10-year value of 30.37% as well as a similar gap in its history, with no models being produced after 2005 and before 2019. But the Blazer doesn't manage to keep nearly as much of its original cost over the first few years, with its five-year estimate going as low as 53.4%. It's also far more expensive, which means you'll be losing out on over $10,000 after just one year of deprecation.
If you try to go with the EV version of the Blazer instead, things only get worse. Its value plummets down to 39.4% after just five years, which puts it in an even worse spot than the Bolt EV. We didn't have the most positive things to say about it in our 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV review anyway, so that model isn't likely to be one that anyone should rely on for resale value. But you'll be taking a pretty big risk if you do the same with its regular variant, especially if you've purchased a brand-new one.
Trax
Alongside the Blazer and Trailblazer, the Chevrolet Trax's resale value falls to 30.37% after 10 years. In this instance, however, the only Trax models available are from the past 10 years, with the car not being available in the U.S. until 2015. Its estimated value also shifts considerably across those years, though a five-year-old model falls somewhere in the middle, ranging from 56.13% to 58.2%. Combine that with its exceptionally low MSRP — set as low as $20,400 for its 2025 model — and it ends up losing less of its actual cost than the Blazer or Trailblazer by the time it hits those milestones.
Considering the car's exceptionally low price, the catch with the Trax's resale value is that it's already at a pretty good price even when new. This means it's not a particularly popular choice as a used vehicle, which has led to it falling behind other Chevy vehicles, including the Blazer and Silverado. You might not think its resale value is as terrible as other cars on this list, but with a lack of demand from used buyers, it will certainly feel like it is.
Traverse
The Chevrolet Traverse doesn't have very much going for it in the secondhand market. Its value gets as low as 50.8% after five years, and it's one of the few vehicles on this list to fall under 30% after 10 years. Its base price of over $40,000 makes this poor value hurt even more, as you could end up out of $20,000 once the first five years are up. It's not very easy to pinpoint why this value is so low, either — common problems with the Chevrolet Traverse only really affect models older than the 2017 model year.
When looking at used prices personally, the value might end up even worse than it seems. 2021 models fluctuate from $28,000 to $21,000 and some 2020 models are being sold for as little as $11,000. This isn't due to a lack of demand, either, as the SUV found itself ranking as a more popular used car than almost every other Chevrolet on this list. The harsh competition and disappointing estimates pretty much destroy any chance of the Traverse being a good pick for resellers — although buyers are sure to welcome those surprisingly low prices.
Suburban
Somehow, the Chevrolet Suburban simultaneously finds itself in a better and worse position than the Traverse. Its five-year resale is abysmal, dropping as low as 48.2%, and its 10-year value only gets worse at 27.79%. But on a year-to-year basis, it's actually able to trade blows with the Traverse quite well. The first couple of years have the Suburban retaining its value quite well on a percentage basis, even managing to beat out the Equinox and Impala in this regard.
Unfortunately, percentages don't reveal the whole story. The Suburban is one of Chevrolet's most expensive vehicles, with a 2025 model boasting a base price of $61,500. If you end up sticking with it over a longer period of time, the amount of money you'd lose from resales would cover the cost of two brand-new Trax SUVs. At that rate, you might as well just buy and resell those instead, only going with the Suburban if you actually need its massive size and family-friendly features for yourself.
Camaro
It might be a surprise to see the Chevrolet Camaro on this list. After all, not too long ago, we highlighted it as one of 10 Chevrolet models with outstanding resale value. But its depreciation estimates have seen quite a bit of variance across different sources, with its value after five years ranging from over 70% to just above 50%. After 10 years, it's even been slated to go as far down as 24.61%, turning a $40,000 vehicle into one that can barely fetch a price of $12,000.
Perhaps the best explanation as to why the Camaro's value is so variable is thanks to its history. It was part of Chevrolet's lineup even before the 1970s and stood as one of its most popular vehicles, but it was discontinued with its 2024 model year due to poor sales. The only other models on this list that missed out on a 2025 release are the Bolt EV and Impala, with neither of them sharing as much popularity as the Camaro. While it can still fetch a decently fair price with newer models, it seems like the Camaro's time has passed, and the secondhand market might just confirm that possibility in the coming years.
Methodology
This article primarily uses information from CarEdge and iSeeCars. For CarEdge, the estimated resale value after 10 years is given the most consideration, whereas iSeeCars uses projections based on a five-year period. It should be noted that these sources tend to contradict each other in different areas, with the Camaro being the least-valuable car in the former while ranking as one of the best-valued vehicles in the latter. This applies even when looking at five-year estimates from CarEdge, so you might have to judge the accuracy of those projections for yourself.
Additionally, just like with any used vehicle, these estimates won't always be accurate for every seller. Someone keeping their car like new for over a decade will obviously be able to sell it for more than someone who never performed any sort of maintenance. If you're especially careful with your own Chevrolet over a long period of time, then you'll likely be able to sell it for a very generous price — even if it's on this list.