Common Problems With The Chevrolet Traverse (According To Owners)

The Chevrolet Traverse has been selling well since its introduction in the fall of 2008, with more than 1.2 million sold in North America, and now a fully redesigned Traverse offered for 2024. It initially garnered attention for affordable capacity, seating seven or eight at an MSRP starting under $30,000. It was the more budget friendly version of the same platform that the Saturn Outlook, the GMC Acadia, and the Buick Enclave were built atop. With front-wheel or all-wheel drive powered by a 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine and, originally, a six-speed automatic transmission, this SUV has a lot going for it.

Unfortunately, the early models in particular had a few strikes against them that were not just inconvenient but potentially hazardous, according to owners. If you're shopping for a used Chevy Traverse, keep in mind there have been complaints and service bulletins concerning power steering failures and catastrophic engine failures that required engine replacement. Let's look at these, and some of the various Traverse transmission problems.