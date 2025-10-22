What's The Largest Solar Farm In The US And How Much Electricity Does It Generate?

Our drive to get clean energy means that companies are starting to invest in larger, more powerful solar farms. These facilities use solar panels to generate renewable energy from sunlight, giving power to communities without producing greenhouse gases. Because of this, many companies are putting up sprawling sites to produce hundreds of megawatts, with the largest one being SB Energy's Orion Solar Belt.

This facility is divided into three solar farms, all located in Milam County, Texas, some 70 miles northeast of Austin. It occupies 5,000 acres with 1.3 million solar modules that deliver 875 megawatts DC, which would be enough for around 105,000 American households. (For comparison, the average American home consumes about 10,000 kWh a year and will need roughly 20 solar panels to power it.) However, most of the power at Orion is already contracted to Google, with the tech giant buying 85% of the output to power its data centers in Dallas.

There's also another large solar farm in the U.S. that can rival the Orion Solar Belt's output: the Edwards & Sanborn Solar Energy Storage Project located in Kern County, California. The site is a bit smaller at 4,600 acres but has more solar cells at 1.9 million modules, which gives it a similar capacity of 875 megawatts DC. A battery energy storage system is also installed on-site, allowing it to store 3,287 MWh of excess power and solve the state's biggest solar problem by providing power at night. Edwards & Sanborn also supplies power to the community, with its clients including the City of San Jose and utility companies in Southern California. Plus, it has an interconnection capacity of 1,300 MW, which means there could be room for future expansion.