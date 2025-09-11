How Many Solar Panels It May Take To Power Your Home (And Why)

Most homeowners will need between 15 and 22 solar panels to cover their electricity use, but the exact number depends on three main factors: how much power your household consumes, how much sunlight your roof gets, and the wattage of the panels you install. The calculation is straightforward. Take your annual electricity usage in kilowatt-hours, divide it by your area's production ratio (a measure of how much sunlight you get), and then divide by the wattage of your chosen panel. For example, a home using 10,800 kWh a year, with a production ratio of 1.5 and 450-watt panels, comes out to roughly 16 panels.

Panel size and type also matter. Standard residential panels range from 250 to 450 watts, with higher wattage panels producing more power in less space. That's critical for smaller or shaded roofs, where efficiency is more valuable than quantity. In sunnier states like California, you'll get more output from each panel. Although, it's not that solar panels don't work when it's cloudy, but cloudier regions like the Northeast may require a larger array. The square footage of your home is a rough proxy, but electricity bills are the most accurate way to size a system. On average, a 2,000-square-foot home may need around 15–16 panels, while a 3,000-square-foot home may require 21 or more.