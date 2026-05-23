New US Defense System Uses Sound To Target Drones In Full 360 Degrees

By using sound to identify drones, the turret can monitor threats while also remaining electronically silent. Picket says this targeting method should go a long way in stopping drones that have become jam-resistant against traditional electronic warfare systems.

The lighter Inferno RTC weighs about 45 pounds. It's fitted with 36 barrels that can fire 5.56mm ammunition, .410 shells, and 20-gauge rounds. The larger version weighs about twice that, equipped with 54 barrels that can fire heavier 12-gauge and 40mm low-velocity munitions. Both versions can detect and engage threats at distances of up to 120 meters, and that's from both fixed positions and moving vehicles.

That does raise some questions, though. With little more than a football field of range, even calling this the "last layer" of defense feels generous. Less than 400 feet is incredibly close. In real combat, that'd leave little to no room for error. Not to mention, by the time hostile drones reach that distance, troops might already be in danger. At that point, the damage might already be done. Until there's been widely released combat testing, Pentagon procurement announcements, or third-party evaluations confirming performance under realistic battlefield conditions, all we have to go off of is what Picket Defense has made publicly available.