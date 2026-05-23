New US Defense System Uses Sound To Target Drones In Full 360 Degrees
Picket Defense Systems has a new solution for when a coordinated drone swarm attacks at close range. They call it the Inferno Rotating Turret Close-In (RTC), and it's a compact rotating turret built to engage drones from all directions at once. Unlike traditional gun turrets that have to physically rotate toward the target before they fire, the Inferno RTC uses a globe-shaped structure fitted with barrels pointing at dozens of different angles. That means less targeting delay compared to what a single weapon needs to move into position.
In addition to its spherical shape, the Inferno RTC also uses passive targeting architecture instead of broadcasting detectable radar signals. It also features a three-dimensional array of microphones and optical cameras, used to identify and track incoming drones instead of relying on radar emissions. Picket says it uses onboard artificial intelligence to continuously process that incoming sensor data and prioritize threats in real time (via InterestingEngineering). No external network connectivity needed.
Why the acoustic targeting system maters
By using sound to identify drones, the turret can monitor threats while also remaining electronically silent. Picket says this targeting method should go a long way in stopping drones that have become jam-resistant against traditional electronic warfare systems.
The lighter Inferno RTC weighs about 45 pounds. It's fitted with 36 barrels that can fire 5.56mm ammunition, .410 shells, and 20-gauge rounds. The larger version weighs about twice that, equipped with 54 barrels that can fire heavier 12-gauge and 40mm low-velocity munitions. Both versions can detect and engage threats at distances of up to 120 meters, and that's from both fixed positions and moving vehicles.
That does raise some questions, though. With little more than a football field of range, even calling this the "last layer" of defense feels generous. Less than 400 feet is incredibly close. In real combat, that'd leave little to no room for error. Not to mention, by the time hostile drones reach that distance, troops might already be in danger. At that point, the damage might already be done. Until there's been widely released combat testing, Pentagon procurement announcements, or third-party evaluations confirming performance under realistic battlefield conditions, all we have to go off of is what Picket Defense has made publicly available.