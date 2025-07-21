How Ukrainian & Russian Militaries Combat Jam-Resistant Fiber Optic Drones, Explained

The war between Ukraine and Russia has become a testing ground for some of the most advanced and rapidly evolving military tech in recent history. In 2024, the skies were filled with FPV (first person view) drones that relied on radio signals. But in 2025, everything changed. Now, both sides are turning to new types of fighter drones, which are far harder to jam — fiber-optic drones, to be specific. In the current war, these drones are changing how soldiers move, hide, and even survive on the battlefield.

Unlike regular FPV drones, fiber-optic drones are connected to the operator with a long spool of ultra-thin cable. This cable stretches around 10 to 20 kilometers, and unspools as the drone flies, giving it a direct, uninterrupted line of communication. That makes it immune to electronic jamming, which means electronic warfare tools that once grounded drones are now useless against this tech. And for troops on the ground, that's a huge shift.