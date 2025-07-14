How Do Fighter Pilots Know When They're Being Painted By Radar And When The Enemy Has Locked On?

You've probably seen it in movies like "Iron Eagle," "Top Gun," and "Hot Shots," – a pilot is flying through the sky when they're suddenly alerted that they're being "painted" by radar. This happens whenever an enemy missile locks onto a target, giving the pilot who has been fired upon enough notice to evade the attack with flares or chaff. While there's a lot of technical information on the science involved, it can be boiled down to some core elements that are easy to understand.

For the most part, whenever an enemy locks onto a hero in a movie, they're doing so via their plane's onboard radar system. It operates in either search or track modes, the former being used to identify specific targets, while the latter functions more broadly. When a radar signal is reflected back to the aircraft that sent it, the pilot is alerted to an adversary.

A lot of this depends on the type of air-to-air missiles (AAM) being fired, because heat-seeking missiles don't require a radar lock. The pilot only needs to line up a shot and get a "good tone" to hit the target. As far as a targeted aircraft being alerted to being painted, that's to do with radar as well. Radar functions by sending and receiving powerful signals, and an onboard Radar Warning Receiver, like those found on electronic warfare aircraft, works to identify the source of a signal by displaying the azimuth. Additional information can be gleaned about the signal type and origin.