Why Do Fighter Jets Shoot Flares? (And Are They Effective Against Missiles?)

Over the past century-plus, humanity's ability to traverse the skies has evolved exponentially. As simple passenger and cargo aircraft have become more complicated and remarkable, so have military units. The world has seen some incredibly powerful military transport craft take flight, in addition to a host of military jets. Seemingly, with each new model, these aircraft have become faster, more durable, and capable of carrying all kinds of equipment — intended for defensive and offensive scenarios alike. Among these elements, including the numerous missiles modern United States Air Force fighter jets can carry, are flares.

Advertisement

Sometimes, even the best military pilots end up in a bad spot and need to occupy the enemy, allowing them to regroup or retreat entirely. This is where flares come into play, serving as an effective countermeasure against various threats. When faced with incoming missiles, be they from a grounded canon or another jet, flares can be deployed against them. They give off heat signatures to "distract" heat-seeking missiles, sending them away from the jet itself. Alternatively, against human enemy pilots, flares can serve as a momentary distraction, though this isn't their primary use case.

All in all, flares are an essential military technology that have saved countless lives throughout the years. However, as time has gone on and weaponry has advanced, projectiles have come along that know better than to fall for flares.

Advertisement