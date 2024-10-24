How Many Missiles Can The US Air Force's Fighter Jets Carry?

There are several different types of military aircraft, but one significant example is the fighter jet. Fighter jets fly higher, are more nimble, and typically engage in primarily air-to-air combat. While other military aircraft — such as attack aircraft and multirole vessels — can and do engage in air-to-air combat, it's in this scope of the mission that attack aircraft excel. They can easily weave around enemy attacks and typically carry more air-to-air armament since their primary goal in most missions is to escort the attack, bomber, and other aircraft types that might be present for the engagement.

Primary armaments for fighter jets oftentimes include air-to-air missiles, designed to be launched from the air to strike other aerial targets, rather than air-to-surface missiles designed to strike grounded targets. Since air-to-air missiles are large and heavy, a single fighter jet can only carry a limited supply. Here's how many missiles the fighter jets currently flying for the U.S. Air Force can carry.