The World's 5 Most Powerful Military Transport Aircraft

When most people think about aircraft operated by the U.S. Air Force, they likely consider fighter jets like the F-35A Lightning II or bombers like the B-2 Spirit. These are the aircraft that get the most attention, and they provide a great deal of mission functionality to the Air Force, but the service is more than its attack aircraft. Some of the Air Force's most important aircraft aren't meant for combat at all — these are the incredibly important strategic airlift planes, designed to move incredibly heavy cargo across the globe.

Of course, the U.S. Air Force isn't the only military on the planet that employs such aircraft, as most militaries have something similar. While it's certainly important to deliver bombs on target and destroy critical infrastructure, if you don't move troops, cargo, vehicles, and everything else, there's no way to capture and retain territory. During WWII and before, most of these items were brought by naval vessels, but these days, aircraft are much faster.

Still, they need to carry a ton of weight — several tons, in fact, so they need to be massive. There's no shortage of large strategic airlift aircraft around the world, but there are some that are so large they defy reason. These are the huge planes that boast more engines than makes sense, requiring literal tons of fuel for each flight hour. While there are dozens of these types of military transport aircraft, the five detailed here are the biggest of them all, and it's unlikely anyone will build them larger than these beasts.

