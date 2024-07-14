How Large Was The Antonov An-225 'Mriya' Jet & Why Was It Destroyed?

Even though only one Antonov An-225 ever flew, it was a massive beast. It had a wingspan of 88.4 meters or over 290 feet and a length of 84 meters or over 275 feet. It was also 18.2 meters or almost 60 feet tall, which is a little over four stories tall. This made the An-225 one of the biggest jets ever made, and it would've made the list of the largest planes in the world in 2024 if it hadn't been destroyed.

This makes the An-225 larger than some of the most popular large commercial jets, like the Boeing 747-8 or the Airbus A380. The 747-8 has a wingspan of 68.4 meters or over 224 feet, a length of 76.3 meters or around 250 feet, and a height of 19.4 meters or 63.5 feet. On the other hand, the A380 has a wingspan of 79.8 meters or over 261 feet, a length of 72.7 meters or less than 239 feet, and a height of 24.1 meters or a little over 79 feet.

These numbers show that the An-225 has a significantly wider wingspan than these two jets and it's also much longer. But what counts more than these dimensions is the Mriya's cargo capacity. It has a maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) of about 705 tons, and it can carry 250 tons of cargo internally inside its 280-sqm cargo bay. On the other hand, the 747-8 only has an MTOW of 493.5 tons, while the A380 can carry around 560 tons.

[ Featured Image by Clem Tillier via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.5 ]