F-35 Lightning II Top Speed: Here's How Fast It Is Compared To China's J-35

The United States Air Force's fifth-generation F-35 is one of the most advanced jets in the world. Debuted in 2015, Lockheed Martin's Lightning II is a powerful fighter jet with over 1 million flight hours across nearly 630,000 sorties, and is the backbone of 20 NATO and allied air forces. According to Lockheed Martin, the F-35 brings multi-utility functionality to the U.S. fleet, featuring unique connectivity capabilities that integrate the military's air, land, sea, and space operations. It even adds cyber-functionality to its patrolling of global airspace.

However, the F-35 isn't alone in vying for the title of world's best stealth jet, as China's J-35 is Beijing's answer to America's powerful fighter jet. Built by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, this fifth-generation fighter has been dubbed by some, including the U.S. military, as a mix of the F-35 and F-22. But Shanghai touts the People's Liberation Army Navy's second stealth fighter as surpassing its American counterpart in both stealth capabilities and overall power.

Comparing the F-35 to the J-35 is thus a useful exercise in examining the two air forces on the international stage, with the crown for the world's most lethal fighter carrying major implications for both nations' geopolitical ambitions. While total speed is a powerful metric for comparing the two aircraft, their diverse functionalities add several dimensions to a mounting technological arms race spurred, in part, by the nations' increasingly opposed geopolitical ambitions.