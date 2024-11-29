All About The J-35A Chinese Fighter Jet: Is It Really Just An F-35 Copy?

The People's Republic of China has a habit of copying Western technology, whether it's something for commercial use or a new weapon employed by the military. Like the United States and other Western nations, China has been hard at work developing its new fleet of fifth-generation fighters to counter those in the States, like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. Not only is China working hard to build new aircraft, but it's succeeding, having recently unveiled its newest fighter, the Shenyang J-35A.

The J-35A is a twin-engine stealth multirole fighter designed for air superiority as well as ground engagement missions. There's a standard aircraft and a carrier-based variant designed for the People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force (PLANAF). Development of the J-35A began sometime in the aughts, resulting in the development of the FC-31 Gyrfalcon, a stealth prototype that became the basis of the fighter that ultimately followed.

If the new fighter looks at all familiar, that's because it's eerily similar to the F-35. This is likely not a coincidence, as China often duplicates American efforts in military production. Of course, there have been espionage incidents in the past, so the duplication effort could be somewhat nefarious. Regardless, what is certain is that the J-35A looks to be a highly capable stealth fighter that resembles an existing American fighter. They first entered production sometime around 2020, and China finally officially unveiled the J-35A at the Zhuhai Air Show in November 2024. Here's what we know about China's new toy.

[Featured image by China News Service via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]