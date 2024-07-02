Here's What We Know About China's Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet, The Shenyang FC-31

The People's Republic of China has a nasty habit of ripping off weapon designs from the West, and it appears the PRC is back at it with its latest fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The Shenyang FC-31 Gyrfalcon is a prototype twinjet multirole aircraft that strikingly resembles the U.S. F-22, though it also has aspects of the F-35's exterior design.

Despite the clear inspiration for the aircraft, there's not much the West knows about it. Supposedly, only two are known to exist, and the South China Morning Post reported that the FC-31's first flight occurred way back on October 31, 2012. Yet arguably the most interesting part about the FC-31 is its origin story. The aircraft is being developed privately by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation for potential export. This was done after the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLA) Air Force officially endorsed the Chengdu Aerospace Corporation's J-20, which is in full production and use by the PLA.

Both fighters are stealth capable, making China and the United States the only nations with two such aircraft. (The U.S. flies the F-22 and F-35.) The FC-31 will be carrier-based, which would significantly extend the PRC's reach with modern stealth fighter jet aircraft. It's unclear if the PRC will roll out large numbers of these aircraft in the future, but for now, they are producing at least some.

[Featured image by Danny Yu via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]