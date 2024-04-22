The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of The Legendary AC-130

The U.S. military operates many military transport aircraft, but one of the most impressive is the C-130 Hercules, which entered active service in 1954. The aircraft can transport everything from troops and equipment to vehicles and supplies. It's a workhorse heavily utilized decades after entering the inventory but has more uses than mere transportation. In 1967, someone had the bright idea to turn the Hercules into a gunship.

That's not to say they strapped a machine gun to the roof and stamped it ready for combat — the AC-130 is a highly advanced ground-attack aircraft that can carry and deliver some seriously heavy ordnance. AC-130s are primarily used for close air support, armed reconnaissance, and air interdiction, and they've played a part in every major U.S. military operation since the Vietnam War.

Unlike most combat aircraft, the AC-130's weapons systems are side-mounted, requiring the aircraft to face its targets from one side of the plane. This makes it possible for the AC-130 to fire on a target while loitering, though this brings some disadvantages during more intense combat operations. For the most part, the AC-130 is a beast capable of raining ammo on targets to significant effect, though, like any combat aircraft, it has several weaknesses alongside its strengths.