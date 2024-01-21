10 Of The Best Stealth Jets Ever Built

In any combat space, air superiority is an important factor to establish. A force that controls the sky over a conflict zone has a huge advantage. They can stop opposing aircraft from supporting allies and attack positions with bombers or fighter aircraft. It also makes it far easier to deploy troops and transfer supplies, making developing and constructing fighter jets a critical component for any nation's military. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that this type of aircraft can make up a significant portion of any air force, with around 30% of all the U.S. military aircraft being fighters.

When it comes to fighter jets, there are a lot of potential variants that can be employed. Some are purely attack aircraft that are designed for air-to-air combat, while others are multirole combat aircraft intended to carry out a variety of roles, such as bombing, reconnaissance, and air support. A relatively new addition to the fighter class is the stealth jet. As you'll likely have guessed, these aircraft are meant to avoid detection by making themselves invisible to sensors such as radar and sonar.

To do that, they employ a range of stealth technologies to help them carry out their missions unnoticed. Of course, some are more successful than others; here we will be looking at some of the best stealth jets that have been built to date, including some prototypes that may not have entered service yet.