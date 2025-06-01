How The F-35 Stealth Jet Is Redefining Dogfighting For The Modern Age

To understand how the F-35 is establishing a new era for aircraft engagements, we must first review how dogfighting works. Essentially, dogfighting involves pilots attempting to outmaneuver one another to close in for the perfect shot. Maneuvers like tight turns and barrel rolls are commonly seen in these engagements, with most decisive blows coming from the rear. In 2015, an F-35 and two F-16s engaged in an air combat maneuvering test flight over the Pacific Ocean near Edwards Air Force Base, where the F-35 failed to hold its own against the F-16s.

The F-35's pilot stated that the plane couldn't turn fast enough or climb as needed, which would disadvantage it during actual dogfights, as it wouldn't be able to dodge well enough or hit the enemy with its weapons. It didn't help that the F-16s were heavier during the test flight because they carried drop tanks while the F-35 didn't even have weapons, which would have added some weight.

Of course, the statement stirred public opinion about whether the F-35 program, a program that involved companies from 19 countries, was worth all the billions the government had invested. The F-35 used in the test was still in its early years, missing components and software that would have enabled it to perform as the pilot desired. It's also noteworthy that all these components and software are available now in today's F-35s.

