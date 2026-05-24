This Is Where Your Doorbell Camera's Security Footage Actually Goes

One of the first "smart" doorbell camera systems was Doorbot, which was later rebranded as Ring and launched in 2013. Since then, they've been used to keep track of your kids' comings and goings, capture spectacular weather phenomena, thwart porch pirates, capture delivery driver rants, and record houses exploding. Then, of course, we have the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, which made national headlines and brought into focus questions like where exactly the camera's video is stored and who has access to it.

Today, nearly 59 million American homes have a doorbell camera. Essentially, there are only two ways to store the video footage they capture. Many systems automatically send it to the manufacturer's secure cloud-based servers in some unknown remote location. Others use a microSD card — either installed internally in the camera itself or on a separate, free-standing device somewhere in the home. The latter makes the video more secure than leaving it exposed in the camera itself, where an unscrupulous ne'er-do-well could easily access it.

Regardless of use, the last thing you want to do in an emergency — a frantic time when you really need to scrutinize footage quickly — is scramble around trying to figure out how to access it. That depends entirely on the camera system being used. So the how, where, and who should all be asked before you actually make the purchase, because the answers will almost certainly influence which brand you go with.