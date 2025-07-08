These State-Of-The-Art ECOVACS Robots Are Hundreds Of Dollars Off On Prime Day
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the best things about Prime Day is that we no longer need to wait until Black Friday to get huge deals on items at the top of our wish lists. This Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your vacuums, mops, lawn mowers, and more with smart robots from ECOVACS, which is offering generous discounts on some of its most popular devices. ECOVACS has been developing service robots for over 24 years, giving the brand a significant head start on the smart home revolution that has transformed home appliances.
With decades of experience, ECOVACS has refined and advanced robotic technology with each generation of smart home devices, changing the way you can live and work by greatly reducing the time and energy we need to spend on tedious chores. These chores include vacuuming, mopping, cleaning your windows, and mowing the lawn — which can all be handled autonomously by ECOVACS devices that are hundreds of dollars off this Prime Day. These innovative products include their newest robot vacuum, the DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI, which will be over 30% off. Also check out deals on their Goat A2500 RTK robot mower and WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI window washer.
The award-winning DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI will take care of both your vacuuming and mopping needs
Robot cleaners have been known to be less powerful than traditional handheld vacuums, which has made homeowners reluctant to make the switch. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI, however, does the cleaning for you while employing both powerful 16,000 Pa suction and 38% more airflow to provide over 137% better carpet cleaning. With the ability to remove deeply embedded dust, pet hair, and other debris, it cleans faster, stronger, and quieter, while its V-shaped roller brush and anti-tangle side brushes keep hair from clogging up the works and forcing you to step in and intervene. Plus, the device is capable of 100% edge-to-edge coverage thanks to its extended OZMO™ roller and side brush, which can reach deep into corners, gaps, and other hard-to-reach places other vacuums struggle with.
The DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI isn't just a vacuum, as it will also mop your floors, too. Unlike many other robot cleaners, the X9 Pro instantly self-washes as it mops to avoid spreading dirty water around your floors. Its triple lift system also automatically raises the mop as it passes over your carpets, keeping them dry and odor-free — making the robot ideal for homes with mixed surfaces.
ECOVACS equips the X9 Pro with 3D LiDAR mapping, real-time obstacle avoidance, and even intelligent dirt detection so it can seamlessly navigate your home and provide deeper cleaning when necessary, all without you needing to step in. If you want, though, you can use app or voice controls (including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter) to control or adjust settings without having to get off the sofa. In fact, the X9 Pro offers 150 days of hands-free maintenance, as its OMNI Station is capable of auto-refills and will even hot wash, dispense detergent, and dry the robot to keep it continuously clean and fresh.
It's no wonder this device was named 2025's Best Robot Vacuum by Vacuum Wars. You can experience the difference this Prime Day when the ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI will be priced at just $1,099.99. That's $500 (31%) off its usual list price.
The Goat A2500 RTK mows your lawn so you don't have to
Why limit robot appliances to your floors and carpets when they can also handle outdoor chores as well? The ECOVACS Goat A2500 RTK is an autonomous lawn mower that works just like a robot vacuum — except it trims your grass. Its 32V motor and dual-blade technology allows it to deliver cutting as precise as a handheld mower and provide an even cut for all grass types. It will trim the lawn exactly how you like it, as you can adjust its cutting height between 1.2 and 3.6 inches. Using a 5Ah battery, the Goat A2500 RTK can cover a 5,382 square feet of lawn on a single charge and has 50% slope capability. Even if your property is larger, the device automatically returns to its dock and recharges in just 45 minutes before it's ready to continue mowing.
No part of your lawn will go uncut, as the robot can mow right up to fences, walls, and edges with a blade-to-edge distance of just 5 centimeters. Its integrated AI can detect over 200 types of common obstacles it may come across in your yard, allowing the mower to avoid them safely while still cutting around them. Using advanced LiDAR, 3D, AI, and satellite technology, the Goat A2500 RTK is capable of seamless mowing paths and complete lawn coverage with 2 centimeter positioning accuracy — even in shaded areas.
The robot doesn't need physical markers to automatically map your property. You can also use the ECOVACS smartphone app to edit and customize mowing zones, as well as adjust cutting heights, choose the speed and direction, and even set mowing schedules for a truly personalized and hands-free lawn care experience, no matter what the terrain.
This Prime Day, you can purchase the ECOVACS Goat A2500 RTK for 40% off its usual list price for just $1,199.99.
The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI cleans your windows, bathroom glass, and more with unmatched efficiency
Window cleaning can be one of the most frustrating chores when you're struggling to wipe the glass just right to prevent streaks, which is why the ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI is a must-have appliance for your home. This ingenious device cleans windows, bathroom glass, and other surfaces with unmatched efficiency. It not only saves you time and effort, but (no offense) it also does a better job than most manual cleaning. Using cutting-edge wide angle spray technology with three nozzles and a wet cloth, the WINBOT W2 is equipped with 100% stronger water pressure and 90% improved function time — all dirt can be eliminated in a single pass. Five different cleaning modes can be selected from the ECOVACS app so the device will clean your windows exactly how you'd like.
Using a brushless motor and advanced algorithms, the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI will adapt to a wide range of window types and scenarios — such as floor-to-ceiling, frameless, or tilting windows — and intelligently determine the ideal cleaning paths and turns for a 30% boost in cleaning efficiency. Enhanced edge detection allows it to clean edges meticulously and an intelligent climbing system vastly improves the robot's stability and prevents slippage even on wet glass.
Carpets are one thing, but you might be hesitant to use a robotic device on fragile, expensive glass. That's why ECOVACS employs a 12-stage protection system with both hardware and software support to provide the highest levels of window cleaning safety, as well as insurance protection. The included 6-in-1 multifunction station serves as a control panel, stabler, and portable storage room for the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI, which can work both plugged-in or with battery power. The latter means you can even use the cleaner on balconies or other areas without outlets, and the battery is powerful enough to cover 55 square meters or 110 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge. While plugged in, it can continuously clean your windows, no matter how large or numerous.
This Prime Day, you can purchase the ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI for 32% off its usual list price for just $474.99.