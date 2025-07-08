These State-Of-The-Art ECOVACS Robots Are Hundreds Of Dollars Off On Prime Day

Robot cleaners have been known to be less powerful than traditional handheld vacuums, which has made homeowners reluctant to make the switch. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI, however, does the cleaning for you while employing both powerful 16,000 Pa suction and 38% more airflow to provide over 137% better carpet cleaning. With the ability to remove deeply embedded dust, pet hair, and other debris, it cleans faster, stronger, and quieter, while its V-shaped roller brush and anti-tangle side brushes keep hair from clogging up the works and forcing you to step in and intervene. Plus, the device is capable of 100% edge-to-edge coverage thanks to its extended OZMO™ roller and side brush, which can reach deep into corners, gaps, and other hard-to-reach places other vacuums struggle with.

The DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI isn't just a vacuum, as it will also mop your floors, too. Unlike many other robot cleaners, the X9 Pro instantly self-washes as it mops to avoid spreading dirty water around your floors. Its triple lift system also automatically raises the mop as it passes over your carpets, keeping them dry and odor-free — making the robot ideal for homes with mixed surfaces.

ECOVACS equips the X9 Pro with 3D LiDAR mapping, real-time obstacle avoidance, and even intelligent dirt detection so it can seamlessly navigate your home and provide deeper cleaning when necessary, all without you needing to step in. If you want, though, you can use app or voice controls (including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Matter) to control or adjust settings without having to get off the sofa. In fact, the X9 Pro offers 150 days of hands-free maintenance, as its OMNI Station is capable of auto-refills and will even hot wash, dispense detergent, and dry the robot to keep it continuously clean and fresh.

It's no wonder this device was named 2025's Best Robot Vacuum by Vacuum Wars. You can experience the difference this Prime Day when the ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO OMNI will be priced at just $1,099.99. That's $500 (31%) off its usual list price.