SlashGear Audio Week 2025
It's an exciting time to be a fan of high-quality audio in all its forms. Advancements in technology and a persistent demand for high-end entertainment have put studio-grade sound well within reach for the average consumer.
Personal audio devices allow artists to deliver music to your ears with better clarity than ever before, and you no longer needs to visit a movie theater to access theater-level acoustic environment. Everything from headphones to surround sound installations give us ample opportunities to have a truly immersive auditory experience.
That's why SlashGear is bringing you Audio Week, an informative and entertaining look at everything available in the sound-centric consumer electronics market today. From buyer's guides to product testing, Slashear's Audio Week will be your primary portal to the finest in audio products for every essential sonic experience.
SlashGear's Audio Week includes sponsored content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Superior Headphones For Every Budget
-
Listening Is Believing: The Audeze LCD-S20 Has Changed The Way I Think About Headphones
Give the high-end Audeze LCD-S20 headphones a try, and you'll never look at your old earbuds the same way again.Read More
-
Why Do Headphones Have Left And Right Sides?
If you've ever looked at your headphones and see the letters L or R, here's how it can affect your audio experience.Read More
-
Audeze's Maxwell Headset Brings High-End Features To Every Gamer
Audeze's Maxwell gaming headset offers maximum versatility and high-end audio features that'll suit the needs of every gamer, from PC to console and mobile.Read More
-
Are USB Headphones Better Than 3.5mm?
To really understand the difference between USB and 3.5 mm audio connection types, we need to dissect a few of the basic concepts at the core of digital audio.Read More
-
Audeze Brings Its SLAM Technology To Planar Headphones With The New Closed-Back LCD-S20
Audeze is a premium headphone manufacturer and is releasing its newest close-back headphone: the LCD-S20. Here's what you need to know about its features.Read More
-
How To Find The Best EQ Settings For Your Speaker, Headphones, Or Earbuds
This guide gives you the broad strokes of the EQing process, while also offering tips and tricks you can use to get better results in the long run.Read More
-
Audeze Headquarters Is In A League Of Its Own — Just Like Its Headphones
SlashGear recently toured Audeze's Orange County headquarters while testing out some the audio manufacturer's flagship high-end headphones - including the CBRN.Read More
-
4 AirPods Max Alternatives That Are More Affordable
Despite all of the features and the impressive noise cancellation, the AirPods Max are often a hard sell at their price. Here's a few compelling alternatives.Read More
-
10 Of The Best Over Ear Headphones You Can Buy, Ranked
You may picture just one thing when you think of over-ear headphones, but the category actually has a ton of variation. Here are some of the best you can get.Read More
Top-Rated Sound Bars For Every Space
-
Who Makes Hisense Soundbars & Are They Good Sound Quality? (Here's What Owners Say)
Hisense is one of the most recognizable brand in electronics, and its soundbars are sure to appeal to users wanting an upgrade on a budget, but are they good?Read More
-
10 Yamaha Soundbars & Audio Systems Every Home Theater Owner Will Want To Know About
The right sound system can turn watching a movie at home into a cinematic experience, and Yamaha is one of the best producers of home audio around.Read More
-
The Pros And Cons Of Budget-Friendly Soundbars & Surround Sound Systems
Thinking about picking up one of those cheap soundbars that pop up on web stores all over the place? Here are some things to bear in mind before you buy.Read More
Elevate your Home Theater Vibes
-
4 Devices For Your Home Theater Worth Buying Used (And 3 You Should Buy New)
Shopping for home theater gear? Discover which devices offer great value used and which ones should always be bought new for peak performance.Read More
-
Is The Hisense C2 Ultra's Sound System Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say
The Hisense C2 Ultra is a projector that promises to offer a lot of power in a very small space, but does it have speakers and audio power to match that video?Read More
-
Yaber K3 Series Projectors Dazzle At IFA 2024
At this year's IFA, the Yaber K3 series projectors impressed with their impressive visual and sound quality, all without sacrificing long-term reliability.Read More
-
10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Installing Surround Sound Systems Or Soundbars
There's a lot to take into account when setting up a new surround sound system, from room size to cable type. Here are a few common mistakes to avoid.Read More
-
6 Of The Highest-Rated JBL Home Audio Products You Can Buy
JBL is no stranger to the world of audio, but what are some of the highest-rated products the company sells right now and how are they best used?Read More
-
Get Closer To The Cinema Experience At Home With IMAX Enhanced Devices
IMAX enhanced devices deliver movie-quality visuals and audio in the comfort of your own home for a true cinematic experience you'll love.Read More
The Best Earbuds for Your Lifestyle
-
You Should Be Using Wood Earphones — Here's Why
When it comes to audio technology, wood is one of the best materials you can use. The Symphonized line of earbuds blends style, sustainability, and sound.Read More
-
4 AirPods Max Alternatives That Are More Affordable
Despite all of the features and the impressive noise cancellation, the AirPods Max are often a hard sell at their price. Here's a few compelling alternatives.Read More
-
Apple Doesn't Make Black AirPods, But You Can Buy Them Here (And They're Not Cheap)
Apple's iconic AirPods are regarded as some of the best earbuds in the industry, but fans will have to take an extra step to get them in a different color.Read More
-
10 Of The Best Wired Earbuds
Wired earbuds still have a place in 2025 -- no charging, better sound, and zero latency. Here are 10 of the best wired earbuds for every budget and need.Read More
-
How To Check AirPods Battery Levels On An Android Phone
Apple's AirPods are some of the most impressive audio devices on the market, but something as simple as checking the battery can sometimes be a chore.Read More
-
What Are Those Black Ovals On Your AirPods For?
AirPods are one of the most popular headphone brands in the world, but many people have no idea what those black ovals on the top of them actually do.Read More
SlashGear Tips, Tricks, and Explainers
-
What Are USB DACs And Why Would You Want One?
Since phone manufacturers stopped including headphone jacks on devices, USB DACs have been on the rise, but just what are they, and how are they useful?Read More
-
Can You Connect AirPods To Two Devices At Once? Here's What You Need To Know
Pairing your AirPods with an iPhone is simple. But what if you need to connect them to two devices at the same time? Here’s what you need to know.Read More
-
Here's What The Optical Audio Port On Your TV Is For
Back before the dawn of time (or at least, before wireless tech was as prevalent as it is now), the optical port served an important function. It still can.Read More
-
What Are Those Black Ovals On Your AirPods For?
AirPods are one of the most popular headphone brands in the world, but many people have no idea what those black ovals on the top of them actually do.Read More
-
Are USB Headphones Better Than 3.5mm?
To really understand the difference between USB and 3.5 mm audio connection types, we need to dissect a few of the basic concepts at the core of digital audio.Read More
-
Here's What That Button On The Back Of Your AirPods Case Is For
There's actually another useful AirPods hardware feature, but you can only find it on the charging case.Read More
-
Why Do Headphones Cut Out When You Use A Microwave?
If you've ever used Bluetooth headphones near a running microwave, there's a chance they cut out. It's all radio waves, of course, but what exactly causes it?Read More
-
How To Connect Bluetooth Headphones To Your In-Flight Entertainment Screen
With these steps, you'll be able to enjoy high-quality audio from Bluetooth headphones and avoid the discomfort of wired headphones.Read More
-
Why Your Bose Speaker Won't Charge (And How To Fix It)
If you use a Bose speaker often but for some reason it stops charging, there are a few easy fixes you can try to troubleshoot your issues.Read More
Maximize Your Streaming Service Experience
-
Every Major Music Streaming Service, Ranked
Surely, you know the big names in audio streaming. However, while there are competitors, read on to learn whether or not they are to be taken seriously.Read More
-
Why You Might Want To Drop Your Spotify Subscription If You Pay For Amazon Prime
If you're an Amazon Prime member you may have overlooked a perk that could make your Spotify membership feel redundant: Amazon Music.Read More
-
What Is The Spotify Iceberg And Why Is It So Popular?
The Spotify iceberg trend was started by developer Akshay Raj, whose Icebergify tool generates the fun visual graphs.Read More
-
10 Cheaper Alternatives To Audible Every Audio Book Listener Should Know About
Love listening to audiobooks, but tired of shelling all your dollars out to Amazon every month? These cheaper alternatives to Audible could have what you need.Read More
-
How To Connect Spotify To Amazon Alexa Devices
It's easy to connect Spotify to your Amazon Alexa device of choice. Let us walk you through it, plus explain how to make the service your default.Read More
-
How To See Spotify Stats: Know Your Streaming Habits Before 'Wrapped' Drops Each Year
Spotify Wrapped is always a big event, but there are other third-party tools that can shed more light on your listening habits before the end of the year.Read More
Which Bluetooth Speakers Are Worth Your Money?
-
10 Of The Best Bluetooth Speakers Worth Buying
No matter the use case, audiophiles of all levels should have a Bluetooth speaker (or two). Here are several Bluetooth speakers worth buying.Read More
-
5 Cheap Bluetooth Speakers That Still Deliver Good Sound Quality (According To Users)
Here are five cheap Bluetooth speakers that still deliver good sound quality according to their reviews.Read More
-
6 Portable Bluetooth Speakers With Powerful, Deep Bass
Here's six portable Bluetooth speakers with powerful, deep bass, perfect for when you're hanging out at the beach or even just in your backyard.Read More