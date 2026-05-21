Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Review: What's New?

So, here's the thing. You came here to read about the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026. That's great! You love foldables; we all do. As the great scholar once said in the epic play "Die Hard" in 1988, "Welcome to the party, pal!" We're here for a good time. The time has come to tell you all about this foldable, and I couldn't be more excited to tell you about it.

But the thing is, I already did. If you read my review of the Moto Razr Ultra 2025, you already know more about this phone than you really have any right to. Let's run down the list, shall we? The body is the same; the screens are (mostly) the same. The processor is the same. The water resistance is the same. There's really not much that is different here. If you have a Moto Razr Ultra, you already have this phone.

If this refrain sounds similar, it's because that's basically the same thing Google did with the Pixel 10a. This is becoming a disturbing trend in 2026, and we still have a few flagships to go, so I'm getting a little worried. There are some differences here, and I'll talk about them, but if you are a spec nerd, get ready to be disappointed. I've been using a Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 review sample provided by Motorola for one week, and this is my full review (again).