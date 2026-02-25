Samsung Galaxy 26 Ultra: What's The Price & Where Can You Buy One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung has just launched preorders for the new Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has long been regarded alongside Apple as one of the top premium smartphone manufacturers on the market. A lot of great Samsung Galaxy phones have been made available over the last year, and this latest addition to the company's lineup appears to be no exception.

The phone is 7.9mm thick, weighs 214g, and has a 6.9-inch display. It's powered by a custom, AI-enhanced processor with integrated NPU, GPU, and CPU that promises to be 19% faster than previous generations. Additionally, it has a 200 MP wide F1.4 lens that Samsung promises "delivers clear and detailed videos even in low-light environments with a wider aperture for 47% improved brightness." Samsung also stated that the phone's battery can keep the screen going for up to 31 hours of constant video playback and that it can achieve a 75% recharge after just half an hour on the charger. On top of that, the phone's pièce de résistance is its brand-new Privacy Display. This makes it so people can't peek over your shoulder to see what's on your phone, as looking at the device from an angle will make the screen appear dark and unviewable. You can even specify whether it's the whole screen, specific apps, or notifications that are blocked from would-be snoops.

Add this onto the already existing Samsung Galaxy S26 features that make the line hard to beat, and it's easy to see why fans of the brand are excited about this particular model. But there are a few things you might want to know about it, like: How much does this thing cost? And where can you get one?