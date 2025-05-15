Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Review: Flip Phone Classic Retakes The Foldable Crown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We live in a time where every couple of weeks — or months or sometimes even days — an exciting smartphone is launching, or going up for sale. Even midrange phones are exciting in their own ways. Having used the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, the Pixel 9a, and the Moto G Stylus within a relatively short span of time this year, it was a reminder of just how good smartphones in general have gotten. We really do live in the best time for smartphones of late.

Now it's Razr season and Motorola has pulled out all the stops to offers something really awesome. It's a bit of a cliche to say that this is the best phone Motorola has launched to date (because of course it is), but this phone is very, very good, with very few flaws. One of them is not a small flaw either, and it's probably not the one you're thinking of.

After attending the Razr launch in New York and getting a first-day hands-on experience, we're finally ready to give the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 a full review. I've been using my Razr Ultra 2025 provided by Motorola for about one week on T-Mobile's network in the Chicagoland area, and this is my full review.

NOTE: This phone is effectively the same as the alternately-titled Motorola Razr 60 Ultra — that device is the international (outside of the United States) version of the phone, while the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is the version launched inside the United States.

