Moto G Stylus Review (2025): The Price Is Right, But Motorola Is Coasting

As a phone reviewer, I spend a lot of time with flagship phones and other devices that have every bell and whistle. Top-tier phones (with all the most advanced features) also have a tendency to cost north of $800 if you were to buy them off-contract, all at once. Those phones are fun because there's little that they can't do. You can replace your laptop with a phone if you want to.

Then there are the midrange phones, which is where the space gets very interesting. Suddenly, choices have to be made about what to keep and what to get rid of. Where will the compromises be less noticeable, or at least more understandable? In the midrange space, not everyone thinks the same choices are as important. Google's Pixel 9a focuses on camera chops; the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro focuses on design and software.

Then there's Motorola, who's been towing the line for the low-cost stylus-included smartphone with the Moto G Stylus lineup for half a decade. LG made their LG Stylo lineup back in 2015 (with a low-cost stylus in the mix for several years) — and the same angle seems to keep popping up: does Samsung's approach mean a stylus can only reasonably work in a phone when the features match the (high) price?

Motorola sent over an Moto G Stylus (2025) for this review — I have been spending the last week with this phone, trying to figure out if the stylus is the killer feature the midrange space is missing.