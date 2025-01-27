Are Camcorders Cool Again? Panasonic's New Model Takes On iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24

You might be thinking that I stacked the deck by only picking the best smartphones you can buy, and to an extent, you would be correct. The cheapest among the smartphone competitors is the Pixel 9 Pro (which was sent with thanks from T-Mobile for this experiment) and that starts at $999. That's fair enough, but bear in mind, the Panasonic HC-V900 starts at $699, so it's not exactly an impulse buy. Panasonic also has a 4K version of this camera, the HC-VX3, which starts at $899, but that's not the one I had for testing.

There are obvious advantages and disadvantages to be had, for sure. Notably, the optics of the Panasonic camcorder move, so you can refocus the zoom anywhere up to 24x optical (and double that to 48x digital). The camcorder uses an SD card, which is an additional expense, but it can also be swapped in and out quickly if you're shooting a lot of footage. The same could be said for the battery. It comes with a battery, but you can buy more for quick swapping.

The camera can be improved with a number of accessories. There's a hot shoe on the top for additional add-ons and there are ports for a microphone, micro HDMI for a monitor, and even a port for a remote. You can also add wired headphones. Yes, you can buy accessories that make all these ad-ons possible on the phone, but having them built in makes it much nicer.

