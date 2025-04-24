Moto Razr Ultra First Look: Finally, A True Flagship Foldable

It's 2025, so of course you can't discuss (really anything) without bringing up AI. Moto has its own brand of AI and it starts with the dedicated AI key on the side of the Moto Razr Ultra. The new button is located on the opposite side of the phone from the power button and volume rocker, and it's specifically there to launch AI. You'll also have a variety of options for what flavor of AI you get.

The Moto Razr comes with Perplexity, Gemini, and Meta Llama 3 all built in and performing a variety of functions. Moto AI is supposed to be a smarter digital assistant with specific use cases in mind: features like Catch Me Up are designed to give you a summary of what has been happening on your phone in your absence, while "Remember this" is similar to Nothing's Essential Space that is shipped on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. With Remember This, you can take a screenshot or a photo and ask the phone to remember it for quicker recall later.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

One of the coolest implementations is what Motorola is calling Look and Talk. When the Razr Ultra (it's exclusive to that model) is in Tent Mode or Stand mode, you can just look at your screen and talk to your phone with no trigger words or button presses. The phone will recognize you're looking and start up the AI assistant to perform your commands. This is the cleaner implementation of AI that we've been looking for, if you ask me, and I'm here for it.

