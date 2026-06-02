Before Driving Honda's New Prelude Even One Mile, I Knew How I Was Meant To Feel

Honda's 2026 Prelude is no friend to nostalgia. The long-anticipated return of the beloved nameplate was quickly branded a shameless cash-grab; a craven pretender not worthy of the Prelude legacy; a jumped-up Civic with aspirations well above its station. True fans should sneer at the new Prelude's hybrid drivetrain, or so the true fans told me.

It is a glorious, galling fact of life — and product planning specifically — that heritage is a double-edged sword. An established nameplate can be a priceless marketing shortcut, instantly linking your new model with the warm and fuzzy sentiment of a discontinued one. The longer ago that old car was retired, it can seem, the better: time has a habit of wearing away the rougher memories, leaving only the halcyon behind.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The downside — as the 2026 Prelude has crashed nose-first into — is that living up to that rose-tinted predecessor is very nearly impossible.