The 2026 Honda CBR650R's E-Clutch Is Better Than A Quickshifter (And Not Just For Newbies)

The Honda CBR650R is a sport bike, but it's not a supersport bike, and that's an important distinction. For the uninitiated, it can be tough to tell the difference between sport bikes and supersport bikes. They look alike, and in many cases, they even share a naming convention — as is the case with the Honda CBR nameplate and its variants. As with cars, though, the 'super' prefix means there's a difference in performance.

Honda's supersport bike is the CBR600RR, a high-revving machine meant as a lightweight track missile. I rode a 600RR for years, and boy do I miss that bike. I took it all over the United States and modified it to fit my needs just right. Unfortunately, after years of ownership and hundreds of rides, I'd moved on to other bikes. I needed the garage space, and I wanted someone else to enjoy the bike I'd idolized, then purchased, and enjoyed for years, so I made the choice to sell the aging Honda. Enter my test of the 650R.

Victory Jon

A few months after I sold my CBR, Honda offered me the latest CBR650R as a test bike for a few weeks, and I immediately thought of it as an opportunity: one to see if the sub-super CBR could fill the Honda performance motorcycle void in my life. Could the less-expensive, albeit slower, but still somewhat-performance-oriented bike make up for the gap in my garage, and in my heart? Though more affordable than the current 600RR, it still has hearty performance on paper, and no massive sacrifice in the looks department. I rode the newest 650R for nearly a month to find out if it delivers.